GE in India awards Rite Knowledge Labs as its AOR for its social media and content program

As a part of the mandate, Rite KnowledgeLabs will continue to work on digital content & design, organic moment marketing, and thought leadership-driven social media for GE in India.
Rite Knowledge Labs, the full-service content-first digital firms, has been retained by GE in India as the agency of record (AOR) for its digital storytelling for the second year. As a part of the mandate, Rite Knowledge Labs will continue to work on digital content & design, organic moment marketing, and thought-leadership storytelling for GE in India across leading social media platforms, the India website and industry-specific digital newsletters.
Gayatri Rath, executive director, communications, GE South Asia, commented on the continued collaboration and said, “We are happy to renew our partnership with Rite KnowledgeLabs. In the past year, as our organic social media content and corporate website partner, their services have been useful in GE's stakeholder and reputation outreach initiatives."
Recognized as one of India’s top independent content agencies, Rite KnowledgeLabs has proven expertise in Storytelling-as-a-Service (SaaS) across social media, corporate websites, and other digital platforms. The team brings the power of business storytelling with research-led content, usability-driven UI-UX design & development, and digital execution, resulting in compelling stakeholder narratives for customers. In addition, the firm implements organic social media marketing & reputation programs for several multinational and domestic clients.
Zahara Kanchwalla, co-founder & chief executive officer, Rite KnowledgeLabs, said, "GE is one of the world's most iconic brands. We are delighted with the continued trust placed in us to partner with the communications team for their social media and content needs. Our ability to deliver organic thought leadership content is pivotal to the success of such real-time stakeholder trust and engagement mandates. We look forward to continue doing good work and learning by servicing such prestigious clients."
It works with some of the best and most admired brands on both annual retainer and time-bound project engagements like Microsoft India, HDFC Bank, GE in India, Goldberry Wealth - Franklin Templeton DAS GmbH Germany, National Stock Exchange (NSE), Barclays Bank (CSR), AM International Singapore, DSM, HDFC Mutual Fund, Symphony Air-Coolers, Capital India, and agritech start-ups like agribazaar among others.