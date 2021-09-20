Gemius Design Studio bags creative mandate of Life Elements

Building the brand's strategy, managing its creative mandate, and successfully launching the brand in the market are all part of the scope.
Using evidence-based knowledge through cutting-edge science, Life Elements makes supplements that nourish the body. It is on the mission to research the secrets to unlocking one of mankind’s deepest yearnings - the quest for longer lives. The founders include scientists and wellness evangelists who have studied science before the business.
Gemius Design Studio, a 360 degree Branding and Marketing Agency won the account because of their impeccable creative capabilities.
Gemius is looking forward to setting new benchmarks and efficiently making way in the Indian markets by strengthening the brand presence.
As more people pursue healthier lifestyles, Life Elements is looking forward to developing much quicker in the future years. Building the brand's strategy, managing its creative mandate, and successfully launching the brand in the market are all part of the scope.
"In the coming years, Life Elements aspires to experience exponential growth in the health and wellness category as we bring the greatest researched scientific finds making it easier to live healthier, happier and longer lives. For which we believe Gemius can be our partner who could work closely with our team to help our brand achieve our goals," said Darshit Patel, co-founder of Life Elements.
"Life Elements is a terrific brand, and we are really excited with the mandate. We look forward to this strategic and creative partnership to bring growth to this wellness category," said Saurabh Pacheriwal, co-founder of Gemius Design Studio.