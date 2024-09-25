Gen Z gets fast payments with 'Android Tap to Pay' in Google India’s new ad

In today's hyper-connected world, phones are more than just devices; they're lifelines. For Gen Z, this connection is critical. In partnership with Google, FCB India unveils an Android Tap To Pay integrated campaign with four short digital films that capture the essence of Gen Z's need to be present, stay updated, and never miss a moment—especially when making payments.

These films highlight the everyday moments where Gen Z is in constant touch with their phones and how even the slightest interruption can feel like they're missing out—on trends, conversations, and the world happening around them. Available exclusively on Android in India, the 'Tap to Pay' feature provides a seamless payment solution, allowing them to make transactions swiftly without losing focus on the present moment. Whether hanging out with friends, gaming, or simply scrolling through social media, the films illustrate how Android Tap to Pay integrates effortlessly into their lifestyle.

Speaking on the launch of campaign, Mayuresh Dubhashi, CCO, FCB India, said, “Android has some of the coolest features ever. Tap to Pay in particular is an intuitive and seamless way to go about paying for your things on the go without stopping what you are doing. Sounds simple right? Well yes, and no. For Gen Z this ability to get even their microseconds back is a game changer. So, we constructed an entire campaign to showcase how this feature can revolutionise even the way they make payments in a fun and engaging way. We took cues from their lives and pop culture and designed a language, look and feel for this campaign. As they say, ‘Android users slay!”

CREDITS-

Agency: FCB India

Brand: Google India

Group CEO, FCB Group India & South Asia : Dheeraj Sinha

Chief Executive Officer : Ashima Mehra

Chief Creative Officer: Mayuresh Dubhashi

National Creative Director : Udayan Chakravarty

Creative Team: Hiya Mukherjee, Koushiki Banerjee, Ayushman Das, Kshitij Chandel, Rajani Kumari

Account Management: Tanisha Sharma, Riya Majumdar, Nikita Bhandari

Strategy Team: Vipansh Vasudeva

Google Brand Team: Prithvi Mazumdar, Pranav Verma, Kanika Handa, Arnavaz Ghista

Production House: Chalk & Cheese

Director: Achowe