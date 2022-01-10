Gen Z, millennials more likely to shop from D2C brands: Capgemini report

In return for these benefits, the consumers are willing to share their data. Currently, almost half (45 per cent) of all shoppers say they are willing to share data on how they consume or use the products. More than a third (39 per cent) say they are willing to share personal data such as demographic information or product preferences. However, 54 per cent of all the shoppers say that offers, deals, and/or discounts would make it more likely for them to share their data directly with the brands.