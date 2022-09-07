Gen Z says Shut Up and Take My Money for Pizza Hut’s Flavour Fun range

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the digital films open with Anuradha talking about the new Flavour Fun pizzas available in 5 craveable sauces at just Rs. 79, in her trademark cheeky style. This is followed by different amusing situations, such as Anuradha asking yeh sunke aadha litre petrol dalwane waale kya kahenge and cutting to a shot of performers doing the super fun ‘Shut Up and Take My Money’ dance hook step in a petrol pump setting. The films end with Anuradha’s voiceover saying that Flavour Fun Pizzas are available in delicious Schezwan, Tandoori, Italian, Cheesy & Classic sauce flavours starting at just Rs. 79. The visuals then cut to the free Pepsi on Box of 4 pizzas combo offer and invites customers to order now from Pizza Hut’s mobile app, website, or the nearest restaurant for a great dine-in experience.

