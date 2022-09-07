Gen Z says Shut Up and Take My Money for Pizza Hut’s Flavour Fun range

The campaign includes a series of fun digital films featuring Pizza Hut’s ambassador Anuradha Menon.
Aligned with its objective of becoming a younger and everyday brand, Pizza Hut has launched a massive 360-degree campaign across India, to promote its biggest launch of the year - a new range of 12 delectable Flavour Fun pizzas starting at an unbelievable price of just Rs.79. Targeted at Gen Z, especially the college goers and early jobbers, the campaign includes a series of fun digital films featuring Pizza Hut’s magnetic ambassador Anuradha Menon and a quirky Shut Up and Take My Money tagline to highlight the sheer affordability and variety of the new range.
Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the digital films open with Anuradha talking about the new Flavour Fun pizzas available in 5 craveable sauces at just Rs. 79, in her trademark cheeky style. This is followed by different amusing situations, such as Anuradha asking yeh sunke aadha litre petrol dalwane waale kya kahenge and cutting to a shot of performers doing the super fun ‘Shut Up and Take My Money’ dance hook step in a petrol pump setting. The films end with Anuradha’s voiceover saying that Flavour Fun Pizzas are available in delicious Schezwan, Tandoori, Italian, Cheesy & Classic sauce flavours starting at just Rs. 79. The visuals then cut to the free Pepsi on Box of 4 pizzas combo offer and invites customers to order now from Pizza Hut’s mobile app, website, or the nearest restaurant for a great dine-in experience.
Speaking about the launch, Neha, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India said, “I am tremendously excited about the launch of our bold new layer – Flavour Fun, a delectable range of pizzas at a neverbefore price point from the brand.Given our focus on being a Younger and Everyday pizza brand in India, creating access points for our young audience is extremely important to us. And of course, we want our customers to enjoy our ads as much as they enjoy our pizzas! Apart from the cheeky storyline, the catchy ‘Shut Up and Take My money’ tagline is meant to tease consumers into taking an action.”
Pizza Hut’s 360-degree marketing campaign is spread across digital and social media platforms, mobile apps, OTT video and audio platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and on-ground activation in youth centric locations like colleges, coaching centres, co-working and co-living spaces, in-store branding, radio and print. The plan includes innovative collaborations with its partner brand, Pepsi, as well as aggressive promotions on Zomato and Swiggy.
“When Pizza Hut wanted to announce a wide range of flavourful, crave-able pizzas starting at extremely pocket-friendly prices for a newer, younger audience we thought it would be apt to do it with a tinge of irreverence. “Shut Up And Take My Money” – it’s a bold new way forward in the Pizza Hut brand world, but perfect for a generation that’s upending age-old practices and habits, every day!” Sajan Raj Kurup – chairman & founder, Creativeland Asia.