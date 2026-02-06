Generali Central extends ‘Here Now’ campaign to life-stage planning

Generali Central Life Insurance has rolled out the second phase of its national brand campaign, Here Now, expanding the narrative from brand introduction to life-stage financial planning.

Launched initially in November 2025 following Central Bank of India’s entry as a joint venture partner, the campaign now moves beyond awareness to address long-term planning needs, specifically children’s futures and retirement. These two segments form a significant share of the insurer’s target audience.



The second phase positions life insurance as a tool linked to personal ambitions across different life stages. For parents, the campaign depicts children imagining varied futures, ranging from space travel and creative pursuits to social responsibility. These narratives underline the role of early financial planning in enabling such aspirations.

The retirement segment reframes the post-working phase as a period of continued exploration and activity. The campaign shows couples preparing for travel, learning new skills and planning experiences, presenting retirement as an active life stage supported by long-term financial decisions.

On the launch of the second phase, Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, chief marketing officer, Generali Central Life Insurance, said: “The new phase of the campaign moves the conversation beyond brand awareness to demonstrating how life insurance supports key life decisions. By highlighting pivotal stages like child and retirement planning, which together represent nearly 70 percent of our target audience, we underscore how life insurance enables future goals, not just protection against uncertainties. With insightled storytelling and an integrated media approach, we want financial planning to feel empowering and accessible. Our aim is to simplify decisionmaking and help consumers connect life insurance to the ambitions that matter most to them.”

The campaign is being rolled out across eight languages and multiple media channels, including television, digital, OTT platforms, radio, out-of-home and on-ground activations. It will run across national and regional news channels, entertainment properties and selected cricket broadcasts during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with outdoor visibility in more than 50 cities.