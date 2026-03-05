Generali Central Insurance launches ‘Happy Women’s Pay’ campaign

Generali Central Insurance, a joint venture between Generali and the Central Bank of India, has launched a campaign titled ‘Happy Women’s Pay’ around the theme of equal pay.

The campaign looks at the conversation around International Women’s Day, shifting attention from symbolic gestures to the issue of pay equality in workplaces.

The film features eighteen women employees from the organisation. It contrasts typical workplace celebrations such as greetings, bouquets and cupcakes with the idea that pay equity remains a central issue in discussions around gender equality.

Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing, customer & impact officer, Generali Central Insurance, said: “For us, International Women’s Day is not about symbolic gestures but about driving change that lasts all year. With Happy Women’s Pay, we shift the focus from appreciation to accountability, placing equal pay at the heart of true celebration. Real change begins within organizations before it can ripple across society, which is why we chose to feature our own employees in this campaign. As a brand built on authenticity, we believe fairness and opportunity must be lived every day, not just spoken about.”

Ram Cobain, chief creative office, TBWA\Lintas, the agency responsible for the film, remarked, ‘Words have power, and sometimes, a single word-swap is all it takes to invert a day, to change the lens on culture and to bring the brief’s core proposition right up to the headline. As our idea was both emotive and honest, we used slam poetry juxtaposed on the real women from Generali Central Insurance to bring it alive. There’s a visceral quality to the execution; it’s raw and real – just like a campaign on real change ought to be.’

The campaign film uses slam poetry and employee narratives to frame the idea that equal pay is a year-round issue rather than one discussed only on Women’s Day.

It will be promoted across digital platforms and out-of-home (OOH) media.