Generali Central launches new campaign celebrating new beginnings

Generali Central Insurance (GCI) and Generali Central Life Insurance (GCLI) have launched ‘Here Now’, their first joint brand campaign following the Central Bank of India joining Generali Group as a joint venture partner earlier this year.

The campaign aims to unify the brand’s life and non-life businesses under a single message: that the future is built in the present. It highlights how Generali Central stands with customers through key life transitions, reinforcing its brand promise of being a 'Lifetime Partner.'

Created by VML India with media handled by Dentsu Media India, the campaign brings together a series of everyday moments — a family moving into a new home, a woman pushing fitness goals, a father teaching his son to drive, and an entrepreneur chasing a dream. Through these stories, ‘Here Now’ captures small yet meaningful acts of courage that represent progress and new beginnings.





Ruchika Malhan Varma, chief marketing, customer & impact officer, Generali Central Insurance, said: “‘Here Now’ is a celebration of new beginnings — those brave, hopeful moments when people choose to move forward with intention. At Generali Central Insurance, we believe that every new chapter deserves a partner who’s truly present. Our promise of being a Lifetime Partner means standing beside our customers with empathy, protection, and unwavering support, helping them shape a future filled with possibility.”

Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, chief marketing officer, Generali Central Life Insurance, said: “At its heart, life insurance is personal, it’s about the people you love and the life you’re building. With the ‘Here Now’ campaign, we wanted to speak about life insurance in a personalised way by connecting with people on a more human level and celebrating the everyday moments that make life meaningful and worth protecting. This campaign reflects who we are — a brand that’s present, empathetic, and committed to being a true Lifetime Partner through every stage of life.”

The campaign’s design draws from Generali’s global visual identity, featuring the brand’s signature red wings and a bold “Here Now” lock-up symbol representing presence, partnership, and protection.

Rolling out nationwide in nine languages, the campaign will appear across television, print, outdoor, digital, and social media. Generali Central has also partnered with Uber in Mumbai and Delhi, Mumbai Metro’s Line 1, and Swiggy for in-app visibility. On television, the film will air during major cricket events, including the India-Australia T20 and India-South Africa ODI series, as well as on shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati.