GenY Medium wins digital marketing mandate for Indian organic nutraceutical brand Jollywell

The partnership comes on the back of a series of wins as GenY solidifies its foothold in the healthy foods and healthcare space as a whole.
GenY Medium, an independent and a full-service digital marketing company, has been appointed as the strategic Digital partner of Indian nutraceutical startup, Jollywell. The account was won following a competitive multi agency pitch.
The homegrown brand addresses India’s growing need for organic, plant based and clean nutritional dietary supplements which helps its consumers make healthier lifestyle choices.
In a remit encompassing all of its strengths, GenY Medium will assume the role of a Strategic Partner right from the product development stage, advising on the target consumers and markets to implementing technology tools and various marketing tactics. GenY will also be responsible for a full funnel management from designing its content to brand communications to performance marketing for customer acquisition and building a base of loyal users. They will ultimately aid Jollywell in its efforts to carve out a niche as an ethical and sustainable nutraceutical brand.
Speaking on the account win, Yashwant Kumar, co-founder & CEO, GenY Medium said, "We are excited about our association with Jollywell, the opportunity to work with them will further strengthen our foothold in the healthcare segment. With our tailor-made practices and expertise in technology and marketing, our focus will be to win on each of the key milestones for Jollywell right from the product development stage to amplifying the brand visibility”
Co-founders of Jollywell, Sujeesh and Bindu added, “We have worked with multiple digital marketing agencies in the past, but they were either creative focused or would execute our ideas. GenY Medium came across as an agency with a sound strategic approach and focus on ROI. In our interactions with the team before we signed up, we realized they had both the depth and breadth of experience that we need to make Jollywell succeed. We are confident, with GenY as our partner, we will meet our business goals.”