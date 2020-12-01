GenY Medium wins digital marketing mandate for Indian organic nutraceutical brand Jollywell

Co-founders of Jollywell, Sujeesh and Bindu added, “We have worked with multiple digital marketing agencies in the past, but they were either creative focused or would execute our ideas. GenY Medium came across as an agency with a sound strategic approach and focus on ROI. In our interactions with the team before we signed up, we realized they had both the depth and breadth of experience that we need to make Jollywell succeed. We are confident, with GenY as our partner, we will meet our business goals.”