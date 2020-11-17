Geometry joins VMLY&R to create leading global commerce business

“I’m thrilled to work with Beth Ann on the evolution of our collective commerce offering through VMLY&R COMMERCE,” said Jon Cook, VMLY&R Global CEO. “We have been partnering closely across many clients and it is clear we share a vision and belief in the role commerce plays in a consumer’s journey and creating connected brands. Importantly, we both have a deep passion for leading our businesses with a focus on culture – both internally and with our client partners which is essential in creating a new company built for the future.”