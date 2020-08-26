Germ kill can be "gentle", says Dettol in an ad for new soap variant, targeting moms

While people are worried about the pandemic on one hand, there's now also a sense of weariness and indifference towards it on the other. Jitender Dabas, COO and chief strategy officer, McCann World Group, wrote inThe Times of India, "The narrative has consciously moved away from, ‘We’re in a health crisis’, to, ‘Everything is back to normal'... Such signaling has acted towards over-normalising the situation, leading many to believe that, 'All is well'."