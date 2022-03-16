Ghadi detergent celebrates togetherness in latest Holi spot

The ad features two men being nudged to hug and make up for their differences.
As the festival of colour draws closer, various brands have started releasing Holi spots. Of such brand is Ghadi detergent.
The ad opens with an elderly woman sitting at a table, packing Gujiyas (a traditional Holi sweet) into boxes to be handed out to the neighbours, friends and relatives.
A man, presumably her son, angrily tells her that she need not distribute sweets to his friend - since they were different. Her grandson then pipes in, mentioning that the two had different political views and that's why they don't see eye to eye on things.
The ad is similar to a Surf Excel Holi ad that we saw in 2020. It adopted a tried and tested formula. A cute kid, a rift in the family and pristine white clothes that eventually get stained with Holi colours.
It's interesting to note that while there are indications of conflict in the Surf Excel ad, there is no explanation about why. The relation between the two men is established when the child joyfully calls out to his 'Chachu' (uncle) and wishes him and his wife, Happy Holi.
It is possible that the two men aren't on talking terms for various reasons (such as marrying outside of the community, property disputes, personal differences, and so on). But none of them are explicitly referenced to, in this ad.