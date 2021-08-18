Ghadi’s COVID vaccine awareness spot draws parallel with India’s polio fight

On drawing a parallel between COVID and the country’s fight against polio, he informs, “From the beginning, we were sure that preaching, or flooding the viewer with facts concerning vaccination, will not do. We decided to use an example like polio, as it is part of our collective memory. Misinformation and lack of awareness about the polio vaccine had impacted our population way back then as well. The comparison was hard-hitting and the similarities were uncanny. It is precisely why the commercial has grabbed eyeballs.”