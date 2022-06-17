Ghazal and Varun Alagh go to Dolphin Tank to urge pledging goodness through their ‘goodness I pledge offer’

Commenting on the initiative, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, Mamaearth said, “We at Mamaearth are firm believers in Goodness Inside everyone and that was the seed for the I Pledge Offer campaign. Goodness being at the core, we conceptualized this with children as they are the epitome of genuine goodness. We created the Dolphin tank with children to bring alive the genuine goodness of the initiative along with making it fun. We call these kids- Dolphins and Varun and I pitch our goodness idea to these kids. Through this offer, Varun and I will each gift some of our shares to people who participate in the initiative and share their goodness stories. This is another step in our efforts towards bettering our community and society. With this campaign we want to encourage our audience to use their good deeds to benefit society. We have been undertaking initiatives under each brand, this time we wanted to, at a personal level, invest in people who choose to do good every day. We hope that the I-pledge offer will resonate with our audience, and they come forward in choosing the touch of goodness with us.”