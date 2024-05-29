Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tina Kunakey, and Paloma Elsesser in Victoria's Secret's 'Summer Escape' campaign

Victoria's Secret celebrates its heritage this season with a nod to its beloved 2000s swim collection. Reimagined with fresh, modern touches, these limited-edition pieces pay homage to the brand's past. Victoria's Secret is committed to welcoming, celebrating, and supporting women in everything they do. This collection offers something for everyone to transcend beyond every day with styles meant to be worn in or out. The items in this collection are available in a range of sizes, with products available in a range of XS-XXL and across bands 32A-42DD.