Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Tina Kunakey, and Paloma Elsesser in Victoria's Secret's 'Summer Escape' campaign

The brand has launched Summer Escape collection featuring all-new swimsuits, intimates, and versatile sleepwear.
Victoria's Secret launches Summer Escape collection featuring all-new swimsuits, intimates, and versatile sleepwear. This lineup offers something for every mood and style. Victoria's Secret continues its tradition of meticulous design with this collection.
Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, and Tina Kunakey feature in Victoria Secret's Summer Escape campaign. Shot by Mikael Jansson and styled by Emmanuelle Alt, this collection is inspired by 90s-2000s designs.
This versatile collection transitions from poolside to patio to nights spent under the stars. Mix and match swimsuits with statement cover-ups, or unwind in luxurious sleepwear that feels as good as it looks.
Victoria's Secret celebrates its heritage this season with a nod to its beloved 2000s swim collection. Reimagined with fresh, modern touches, these limited-edition pieces pay homage to the brand's past. Victoria's Secret is committed to welcoming, celebrating, and supporting women in everything they do. This collection offers something for everyone to transcend beyond every day with styles meant to be worn in or out. The items in this collection are available in a range of sizes, with products available in a range of XS-XXL and across bands 32A-42DD.
From luxurious lace to sumptuous satin, every garment is designed to envelop the body in elegance, enhancing every curve and contour with grace and allure. Whether it's surfing at the beach or a romantic night, the Victoria's Secret collection is designed to make every woman feel empowered.
The collection is available on the brand's website and across stores.
Victoria’s Secret new campaign comes at the heels of the announcement that the iconic Victoria’s Secret Fashion show will be making a comeback this year, It promises to embody the brand's iconic essence, showcasing everything people adore about Victoria's.