Gigi Hadid joins Rebanne as new ambassador for Million Gold for Her

Rabanne announces Gigi Hadid as the face of Million Gold For Her, the first fragrance in a new line that highlights key aspects of femininity in a bottle featuring the XL link of Rabanne’s signature jewelry.
Gigi Hadid is an ideal choice to represent this new fragrance. Gigi Hadid embraces self-expression and has over 78 million followers on Instagram. She now plays a key role in Rabanne’s fragrance history, embodying bold femininity in a new fragrance highlighted by gold.
With the launch of Million Gold For Her, Gigi stars in a campaign set to inspire the next generation to defy convention and embrace their own individuality. Created by Mert Alas and Manu Cossu, the campaign is set to Rabanne’s boldest music statement yet: Pure/Honey by Beyoncé.
Wearing a golden Rabanne dress adorned with Swarovski crystals, Gigi commands attention on stage. She dances and embodies the spirit of Rabanne, representing a new era of bold sensuality.
Talking about the campaign, Gigi Hadid, highlighted, "Million Gold for her reminds me of how Rabanne feels as a Maison. It´s powerful and beautiful, with rose, lavender, and a salty mineral musk undertone. I love the balance. I think that a lot of my personality has masculine tinges to it, so I Iike the mix of feminine and masculine elements in a fragrance."
“Gigi brings the spirit of our legacy. In her, I see similarities with Monsieur Rabanne’s iconic muses – from Jane Birkin to Jane Fonda as Barbarella. She also brings her own distinct personality that makes her the perfect embodiment of the modern Rabanne woman.” said, Jerome Leloup – vice-president Rabanne.
Gigi will appear in the campaign from August 26, 2024. Million Gold For Her will be available soon at retailers.