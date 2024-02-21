Gillette enters the super-premium category with the launch of its one-of-a-kind razor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Its technology seeks to transform routine shaving into a sensational experience.
Gillette India, the country’s grooming brand has ventured into a new segment of super premium category of razors with Gillette Labs. Driven by advanced technology, this razor aims to elevate the shaving experience from routine to sensational.
The latest innovation combines shaving and gentle exfoliation technology into one efficient stroke and offers a gadget-like unboxing experience. The razor is crafted with design in mind.
Key Features:
Gillette’s most advanced five anti-friction blades for less tug and pull.
2D FlexDisc technology that contours to the face for optimal contact with each stroke. This precision allows for evenly distributed pressure from the exfoliating bar and blades promising a smooth shave.
A first of its kind lifetime warranty on razor handle.
Combining style and functionality, the metallic handle provides a better grip so you can best shave yourself.
A magnetic stand that securely holds the razor standing tall, keeping it dry and clean.
Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Desai, VP- marketing operations and category lead- Grooming, P&G India, said, 'At Gillette India, we believe in consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. Reflecting on our journey spanning over a decade with iconic products like Mach 3 and Fusion, we have been persistent in our endeavor to create and innovate to offer the best to our consumers. The launch of Gillette Labs represents a leap into a new era of premium shaving experience. For over 115 years, we have constantly challenged ourselves to advance shaving technology and provide men with the best shave they deserve, and this new launch is a step forward towards this commitment.”