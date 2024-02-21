Gillette enters the super-premium category with the launch of its one-of-a-kind razor

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Desai, VP- marketing operations and category lead- Grooming, P&G India, said, 'At Gillette India, we believe in consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. Reflecting on our journey spanning over a decade with iconic products like Mach 3 and Fusion, we have been persistent in our endeavor to create and innovate to offer the best to our consumers. The launch of Gillette Labs represents a leap into a new era of premium shaving experience. For over 115 years, we have constantly challenged ourselves to advance shaving technology and provide men with the best shave they deserve, and this new launch is a step forward towards this commitment.”