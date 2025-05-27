Gillette India increase ad and sales promotion expenses to Rs 109 crore

Gillette India has announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company's advertising and sales promotion expenses rose sharply to Rs. 109.16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, up from Rs. 68 crore in the same period last year — a 60% increase.

The company spent Rs. 96.47 crore on advertising and sales promotions in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The shaving products maker posted a profit of Rs. 158.68 crore for the quarter ended March 31, marking a 60.13% year-on-year increase. In the same quarter last year, the company had recorded a profit of Rs. 99.09 crore.

The company owned by Procter & Gamble, reported a 13% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs. 767 crore in the latest quarter. This compares to Rs. 681 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The grooming segment generated revenue of Rs 644.57 crore, while the oral care segment contributed Rs 122.9 crore.