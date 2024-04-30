Gillette India Q3 results: Ad and sales promotions expenses hit Rs 68.99 crore

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In the preceding quarter, the company's expenditure on advertising and sales promotions amounted to Rs 75.77 crore.
Gillette India has releases its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2024. During this period, the company's spending on advertising and sales promotions amounted to Rs 68.99 crore, marking a decrease from Rs 75.77 crore in the previous quarter.
The company delivered sales of Rs 681 crore, a 10% increase compared to the previous year, propelled by outstanding innovations across its product range and robust brand fundamentals.
Profit After Tax (PAT) reached Rs 99 crores, reflecting a 20% operational rise driven by revenue growth, sustained premiumisation efforts, and productivity enhancements. However, reported profit after tax declined by 4% compared to the previous year due to one-time tax impacts in both the base and current quarters.
LV Vaidyanathan, managing director, Gillette India, shared, “We continue to deliver strong top line and share growth driven by our teams’ excellent execution of our integrated growth strategy. We remain committed to a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority — across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value — productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation."
He further added, "We are confident that these strategies will continue to help us deliver balanced growth and value creation.”