Gillette India’s December quarter ad spends rise 29% YoY to Rs 96.5 crore

Gillette India has announced its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The ad spends stood at Rs 96.5 crore, reflecting a 15% decrease from September’s Rs 113.4 crore. However, compared to the same quarter last year, when ad spends were Rs 74.8 crore, there’s a 29% increase.

The company delivered growth during the quarter, with sales of Rs 686 crore, up 7% versus year ago. Profit After Tax (PAT) was reported at Rs126 crore, up 21% versus year ago. These results were driven by strong brand fundamentals across our strategic portfolio, positive consumer response on innovation and superior retail execution.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director, Gillette India said, “We have

delivered strong growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter. These results

are a testament to our teams’ execution of the integrated growth strategy – a focused

product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice,

superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution

and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile

and accountable organisation. We remain committed to this strategy, which is aimed

at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”

The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share for the

financial year 2024-25.