Gillette India's September quarter ad spends rises 11.3% YoY

Gillette India has announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The ad spends stood at Rs 113.4 crores, revealing a slight 0.71% decrease from the previous quarter's Rs 114.3 crores. However, compared to the same quarter last year, when the ad spends were Rs 101.9 crores, there's an 11.3% increase.

The company delivered strong balanced growth during the quarter with sales of Rs 782 crore, up 17% vs year ago. The growth has been broad based amidst continuing green shoots in rural markets. It reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 133 crores, up 43% vs year ago led by a strong sales growth, productivity interventions and innovation.



Kumar Venkatasubramanian, Managing Director, Gillette India said, “We have

delivered a strong double-digit growth across both topline and bottom line in the quarter.

These results are a testament to our teams’ execution of the integrated growth strategy,

which we remain committed to – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation – all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.”