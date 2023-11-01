Gillette partners with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for its new campaign

The brand has rolled out special ‘Cricket Edition’ packs offering the audience a chance to play with the stars.
Cricket is more than just a sport in India, it's a passion that transcends boundaries and takes fans on an emotional rollercoaster. The campaign by Gillette Mach3 and Fuzion5, titled 'Play With The Stars', provides a unique opportunity for certain consumers to play a game with cricket stars by purchasing Gillette's Cricket edition pack.
‘Get a chance to play with the stars’ is a digital film that bridges the gap between the fans and their favourite cricketers via once-in-a-lifetime chance provided by the brand.
The film shows a man watching cricket on his phone while shaving. The scene focuses on Shubman Gill batting and the man giving him batting tips. Then, he gets transported to a cricket stadium and Shubman challenges him to prove his batting skills via a game of cricket. The film ends with Shubman and Shreyas asking all the fans to buy the Mach3 or Fusion5 cricket edition pack and get a chance to join them for a game of cricket.
“Whatever we do is designed keeping the consumer at the core. In India, cricket is followed with utmost passion and vigour. We therefore found it imperative to bring consumers to the sport they love the most through our brand. Shreyas and Shubman are at the top of their game currently and this is Gillette’s one of opportunity to all the cricket fanatics out there to come and fulfil their dream of playing with the stars”, says, Abhishek Desai, vice president - ISC Grooming and Brand Operations.
From onboarding Sachin Tendulkar to Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, the brand aims to delight the consumers with special cricket initiatives.