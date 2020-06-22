Gillette to provide an insurance cover of up to Rs 1 lakh to barbers

As part of 'Barber Suraksha Programme', the brand will also educate them on safe operations, and provide specially curated product kits covering their requirement for two months.
At a time when people are concerned about visiting barber shops again, grooming brand Gillette has announced a 'Barber Suraksha Programme'. It is aimed at educating, protecting and providing resources to the barber community, as they return to business.
As part of the campaign, Gillette India has also launched a film featuring brand advocate and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. It takes consumers through a nostalgic journey, reminiscing the various instances they must have experienced at barber shops.
The two-minute-long film has been conceptualised by Grey India.
As part of the programme, Gillette will provide an insurance cover of up to Rs 1 lakh to barbers. It will educate them on safe operations via videos co-created with renowned stylist Aalim Hakim. It will also provide them back-to-business support via specially curated product kits covering (their) requirement for two months. To start with, Gillette will support 50,000 barbers across the country.
The brand will co-create educational videos with Hakim on safety and hygiene measures that will help barbers create a safe salon experience. These videos will cover concerns regarding maintaining social distancing while attending to clients, effective hand cleansing and tool disinfecting techniques, among others. This will enable barbers to protect themselves as well as their customers.
Announcing the programme, Karthik Srivatsan, country category leader - grooming Indian Sub-Continent at Procter & Gamble (P&G), said, in a press release issued by the brand, “The barber community is among those whose income has been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The nature of their work also puts them at a higher risk of infection. Through Gillette’s ‘Barber Suraksha Programme’, we want to provide back-to-business support to barbers through education, protection and health assistance resources.”
The special product kit includes face shield, sanitiser, and Gillette products covering two months' supply of essential products for barbers.