Gillette Venus launches a new campaign for all-new Venus Skin love

To launch Venus Skin Love, the brand collaborated with Ananya Panday, Prajakta Koli, Kritika Bharadwaj and Revathi Pillai for a YouTube live discussion.
Gillette Venus, country’s leading female hair removal brand launches Gillette Venus Skin Love – a hair remover designed to suit every young Indian girl. Enriched with special skin essence, the hair remover is designed to give smooth skin without any pain, making girls feel good and confident in their own skin. Women in India have always been using painful hair removal methods. Gillette Venus solves this problem and provides women with smooth skin without any pain.
Designed with a flexible head and a scented handle, leaving one feeling fresh with a super smooth skin. The dual finger rest, elevated cartridges, and flexible head glides seamlessly along the curves without causing any discomfort. Free from strong chemicals, Gillette Venus can be used on any part of the body.
Saurabh Bajpai, senior director & country category leader, Gillette India said, “As Gillette Venus our main aim is to make every girl feel comfortable in her own skin. We want to offer women who choose to remove body hair, a painless method free of harsh chemicals. Our new Venus Skin Love is enriched with special skin essence and scented handle that gives every girl the smoothest skin experience.”
To launch Venus Skin Love, the brand collaborated with four prominent women actors – Ananya Panday, Prajakta Koli, Kritika Bharadwaj and Revathi Pillai for a YouTube live discussion where they spoke about their newly found love – Venus Skin Love. During the event, Girl’s Night In, they discussed all things girls love, skin and hair removal methods and addressed myths around hair removal.
(We got this information in a press release).