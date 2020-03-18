Gillette Venus' new spot attempts to celebrate women who 'hustle'

The ad features women from different professions, who choose to remove their body hair. It takes us through their journey, with shots of the products being put to use to shave skin that was already hairless to begin with. It can be argued that the women featured in the ad need to be (or are) more concerned about their muscles, rather than the hair on their skin. This is the argument that modern feminism makes - that body hair is natural and, therefore, must be accepted.