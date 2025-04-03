GITAM’s brand film highlights alumni journeys and global impact

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has released a brand film highlighting the careers of its alumni who are contributing to public service, business, and sustainability. The film focuses on how their time at GITAM influenced their professional paths.

It features Kassey Suhita Anupam, an IPS officer serving in Bihar; Satish Natti, an engineer and founder of Gridaxon in the United States; and Goutam Surana, who leads ECO 365, an initiative working on practical solutions in water conservation. The stories are not framed as achievements but as outcomes of steady effort and personal clarity.

Sribharat Mathukumilli, president of GITAM, said, “Transformation comes from how people respond to the world around them. At GITAM, we try to create an environment that quietly encourages people to think, act, and make a difference to the world. If the university catalysed that process, we are glad.”

The film, conceptualised by Manja Brandworks, is available on GITAM’s official digital channels.