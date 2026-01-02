GIVA rolls out ‘Glow in Motion’ collection with Barkha Singh

GIVA has launched a new jewellery collection called Glow in Motion, alongside a campaign fronted by actor Barkha Singh. The collection has been introduced as part of the brand’s latest marketing push.

The campaign includes a television commercial built around a heist-style narrative, with Singh appearing as the central character. The film uses fast-paced storytelling and music to showcase the collection and its visual qualities.

The Glow in Motion range is made using 925 sterling silver and produced through CNC cutting technology. According to the company, this process is intended to create designs that reflect light from multiple angles and change appearance with movement.

Speaking about the campaign, Resha Jain, chief brand officer, GIVA, said: “As we kickstart the new year with Glow in Motion, we’re excited to bring a collection that reflects how women today truly live — expressive, dynamic and constantly evolving. We wanted to create jewellery that doesn’t just sit on you, but responds to light, moves with you, and becomes part of your everyday rhythm. Barkha embodies this spirit beautifully, making the collection both aspirational and deeply relatable.”

The campaign is being rolled out across television, outdoor, retail and digital platforms. GIVA has also updated its in-store displays to highlight the new collection, with dedicated sections and visual merchandising across key locations.

GIVA currently operates over 300 stores across India. The launch of Glow in Motion forms part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to expand its retail presence and introduce new collections.