GIVA’s Valentine’s brand film uses satire to celebrate modern love

GIVA has launched its Valentine’s Day brand film, ‘All Yours. Love, Sealed in Silver’, offering a humorous, relatable take on modern relationships and the concept of “green flags.”

The film presents a satirical narrative where a woman playfully banishes common red flags—mixed signals, poor texting habits, and late-night social media likes—highlighting the quirks many women joke about with friends.





The story takes a romantic turn as the man wakes up claiming he has become a “better man.” To prove it, he gifts GIVA silver jewellery, reinforcing the campaign’s core message: meaningful gestures are the true signs of love.

Through this campaign, GIVA positions itself as a symbol of modern romance, blending humour and contemporary insights to showcase silver jewellery as a timeless emblem of connection, commitment, and emotional expression.