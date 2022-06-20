Glad U Came bags the Influencer Marketing mandate for The Momo Co.

The agency’s role will be to create a strategic framework to increase brand recognition and awareness.
Glad U Came, an award winning PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has acquired the Influencer Marketing Mandate for The Momo Co., the ultimate spot for lip-smacking momos. The agency will be in charge of designing and executing unique Influencer Marketing and Celebrity Gifting campaigns and establishing brand recognition among the Indian consumers. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.
The Momo Co. is every momo lover’s dreamland! The brand aims at creating exciting Momo-ries with their mouth-watering, drool-worthy momos. With a wide range of flavoursome choices, the Momo Co. is dedicated to satisfying our momo cravings with steamed, fried, and wok tossed momos. The brand’s motive is to bring to Indian consumers more delectable momo choices to explore from.
Glad U Came has developed into one of the most trusted public relations agencies in Mumbai. Due to its sustainable and unique integrated strategies, Glad U Came has emerged as a go-to agency for multiple brands. The agency focuses on a goal-oriented approach and through meticulously designed PR campaigns, it consistently delivers more than what is promised.
"As India's fastest-growing public relations business, our objective is to deliver the best to the brand and propagate its idea via our innovative Influencer Marketing and Celebrity Gifting tactics," stated Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came. “We have a focused, talented and dynamic workforce! Through our robust and integrated approach, we aim at creating innovative strategies to increase brand recognition and growth.”