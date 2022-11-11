Glad U Came bags the PR mandate for XTEP

The agency will be seen increasing its visibility, providing strategic communication assistance, and brand building.
Glad U Came, PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has acquired the PR Mandate for XTEP, a global sports fashion brand that launched its first store in Mumbai on 8th November at Infinity Mall, Malad. The agency had invited multiple influencers for the store launch, so that brand can be promoted digitally. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will be responsible for developing and implementing distinct PR strategies for the brand's new launch. A multi-agency pitch was used to win the account.
Xtep International Holdings Limited is a comprehensive sports goods company that primarily manufactures and sells clothing, footwear, and sports equipment. Its products include sports fashion in categories such as running, training, basketball, outdoor football, and so on. Xtep works hard to expand its international market. They established the Indian Branch Company and Vietnam Branch Company after receiving clients from over 20 countries. The distribution networks span the globe, including Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Thailand, and Pakistan. They intend to provide professional fashion sports products to customers all over the world.
Commenting on the collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came, shared, “We are very excited to be working with XTEP. We will provide innovative solutions through an engaging narrative, which we believe is exactly what the brand needs, especially as they open new stores in India and we want to increase the brand's visibility.”
Talking about the association with Glad U Came, Antone Liu - General Manager India, XTEP shared, “We are delighted to launch our stores in India, and we believe GUC will provide adequate visibility for our brand placement. We are excited to collaborate with them and begin this journey on a positive note.”