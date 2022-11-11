Glad U Came bags the PR mandate for XTEP

Glad U Came, PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has acquired the PR Mandate for XTEP, a global sports fashion brand that launched its first store in Mumbai on 8th November at Infinity Mall, Malad. The agency had invited multiple influencers for the store launch, so that brand can be promoted digitally. As part of the mandate, Glad U Came will be responsible for developing and implementing distinct PR strategies for the brand's new launch. A multi-agency pitch was used to win the account.