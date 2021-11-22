Global Best of the Best Effies winners announced

They are the only Indian members of the jury of the first edition of the iridium awards.
Effie Worldwide has named Nike’s “Dream Crazy” the most effective campaign in the world. The Global Effie Celebration announced the winners of the first-ever Global Best of the Best Effies and the 2021 Global Multi-Region Effies, sponsored by Meta.
The Global Best of the Best Effies invited all Grand and Gold Effie winners from 2019 and 2020 Effie Awards competitions around the world to compete head to head to determine the most effective marketing efforts of the year. The competition has created two new tiers of recognition – the first-ever Global Grand Effies and the Iridium Effie, the single most effective marketing effort worldwide.
The jury members include Wendy Clark – Global CEO, Dentsu International, United States, Judy John – Global CCO, Edelman Canada, Marcel Marcondes – CMO, Anheuser Busch InBev, Andrew Robertson – president and CEO, BBDO Worldwide, United States, Sameer Satpathy, CEO – personal care, ITC and Shubranshu Singh, VP – marketing, domestic and global, CBVU at Tata Motors India
In the competition, 62 campaigns were selected to contend for the Global Grand Effie in their categories, from which 12 winners emerged following two rounds of judging.
The Nike campaign “Dream Crazy”, created with Wieden+Kennedy Portland, also won the Global Grand Effie Award in the Retail category. By showing how athletes could not only push themselves in sport, but also begin to change the culture around them, Nike captivated today’s youth generation – and American culture at large. The campaign provoked an enormous cultural conversation and added over $6 billion in value to Nike stock.
“We have seen Nike following its sportsmanship and showing humanistic care and beliefs for diverse communities, even when encountering resistance and difficulties. It is, indeed, a beautiful, powerful, and most importantly, an effective case that is worthy of the Iridium Effie,” said Helen Luan, Corporate Vice President at Tencent and Global Best of the Best Effie Co-Chair.
“This was the perfect case to win the first ever Iridium Effie – smart yet sensitive strategy, compelling creativity and superb results...all delivered in a context where real courage was required and displayed,” added Carl Johnson, Founding Partner & Executive Chairman of Anomaly and Global Best of the Best Effie Co-Chair. “I love the introduction of the Iridium Effie as it challenges the very best agencies and marketers across the world to scale new heights – in a way it’s the Everest of Awards.”