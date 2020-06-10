Global Effie Index ranks Ogilvy India as the 'Most Effective Agency' in APAC

Ogilvy India has also been declared as the second Most Effective Agency in the World and The Womb is the 'Most Effective Independent Agency' in APAC.
Now in its tenth year, the Global Effie Index identifies and ranks the most effective agencies, marketers and brands by analysing finalist and winner data from more than fifty national and regional Effie Award competitions. The 2020 rankings reflect a compilation of over 4000 worldwide Effie winners and finalists announced between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.
The Global EFFIES Index 2020 has announced that Ogilvy India is the #1 Most Effective Agency in Asia and is the #2 Most Effective Agency in the World. Ogilvy’s India Clients have also been recognised by the index. Unilever has been named #1 Asia Pacific Marketer of the Year and KFC is # 1 Asia Pacific Brand of the Year. Ogilvy’s clients KFC and Vodafone are listed among the 5 Most Effective Brands in the index. WPP continues to be the #1 Most Effective Agency Holding Group in the world.
Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: It is yet another recognition of our continued belief in our founder David Ogilvy's words, 'we sell or else'. I am extremely proud of our clients and Team Ogilvy for winning us this recognition.
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India: This is a tribute to the great partnership between our clients and the Ogilvy planning, account management and creative talent that we have fostered over the years in India.
The Womb has been ranked as the top independent agency in Asia-Pacific, narrowly missed being among the top 2 by 1 point. It also is ranked among the top 3 independent agencies in the world and amongst the top 25 agency offices (network and independent) in the world.
Speaking on this the founders said Navin Talreja, Co-Founder, The Womb, said, “We are super delighted because we didn’t know this was happening somewhere in the background, that someone was ranking us. We have gotten on with the work of helping clients businesses grow and this is a reward for that doggedness. Thanks to the team and here I mean the clients and everyone at The Womb who have believed in this way of working and have stood steadfast by us despite all challenges that have come along. We hope to continue to deliver for clients as for us that is the only thing that matters in the end.”
Kawal Shoor, Co-Founder, The Womb, stated, “This is smoking hot news for us. It is a matter of pride that an Indian independent agency is at the top of the charts in Asia-Pacific, and among the top 3 in the world. It is a result of the responsibility our clients entrust us with, and the expectations they have of us. There can’t be a bigger motivation than when a senior client says, “here is a business problem I have, help solve it”. It is also an outcome of the brains of our people, of the way we think, of taking creativity right into the heart of the strategy. A good reason to savour a moment and raise a virtual toast in the midst of constant zoom-in and zoom-out of our new lives.”