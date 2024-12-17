Glucovita Bolts and Chhota Bheem team up for exclusive collectibles

Glucovita Bolts, an energy supplement brand under Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, joined forces with POGO’s 'Chhota Bheem', an animated superhero. Through this collaboration, the brand combines Glucovita Bolts's energy formula with Chhota Bheem's adventurous spirit to inspire children.

Advertisment

The new TVC highlights the energy-boosting benefits of Glucovita Bolts alongside Chhota Bheem's adventurous spirit. In the ad, Gullu, a timid kid, is offered Chhota Bheem stickers by his friend Bunty in exchange for doing his homework. After consuming Glucovita Bolts, Gullu feels energised and confident. He rejects the trade, gets his own stickers, and tells Bunty to do his own homework.

S. Prasanna Rai, senior vice president of marketing at Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, stated, "We are excited to partner with Chhota Bheem, a character that embodies adventure and courage. Glucovita Bolts is dedicated to providing children with the glucose and energy they need to stay active and engaged throughout the day. This partnership captures the spirit of vitality and enthusiasm that kids love. Like Chhota Bheem, Glucovita Bolts empower children to reach their full potential. Our energy candies, packed with essential glucose, offer an instant energy boost, making them the perfect companion for studying, playing sports, or exploring the world around them."

Tanaz Mehta, head of advertising sales, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, added, "We are delighted to partner with Glucovita Bolts and bring the energy and excitement of Chhota Bheem to kids across India. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bring special experiences for young audiences tied with their beloved animated characters."