Glucovita launches India’s first glucose lollipop with new TVC

Glucovita, a glucose brand from Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has introduced what it calls India’s first glucose lollipop, priced at Rs 5. The product contains glucose and Vitamin C and is positioned as a quick energy option for children during school, play and sports activities.

The launch is supported by a television campaign built around the theme 'Energy Ka Power Bank'. The film features a young boy named Robin navigating a birthday party situation, with the lollipop woven into the storyline as a source of quick energy.

The product is available in orange, strawberry and watermelon flavours. It will be distributed initially across retail outlets in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Retail packs contain 48 lollipops.

Speaking on the launch, S. Prasanna Rai, senior vice president – Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, said: "Glucovita has always stood for energy. With the new Glucovita Lollipop, we wanted to bring that trusted energy to a format children already enjoy. The TVC brings this idea to life, highlighting how a small boost of energy can make everyday moments fun and full of possibility. We are excited to introduce India’s first glucose lollipop, a candy that’s as joyful as it is energising."