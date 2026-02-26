GM Group ropes in Pratik Gandhi for new brand campaign

Surat-based industrial park developer GM Group has launched a new brand campaign featuring actor Pratik Gandhi. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by creative agency Alaukik Group.

The initiative includes the production of multiple advertisement films featuring Gandhi and will be rolled out across platforms. The move marks GM Group’s entry into celebrity-led branding within the industrial real estate category.

According to the company, the association is aimed at increasing brand visibility and recall among manufacturers, investors, MSMEs and enterprise decision-makers.

Commenting on the campaign, Vishnu Paliwal, co-founder of GM Group said: “As we expand our footprint, it is important for us to partner with a personality who reflects credibility and strong regional roots. Pratik Gandhi embodies values that resonate with our vision of building industrial ecosystems that support the nation’s growth. This association marks a progressive step in enhancing our brand visibility while reinforcing the trust we have built over the years.”

Sharing the agency’s perspective, Alaukik Desai, director, Alaukik Group, said: “At Alaukik Group, we approach brand building with a strong focus on strategic alignment and long-term relevance. This association has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure a natural fit between the brand’s vision and the public persona representing it. Pratik Gandhi brings credibility and relatability that align well with GM Group’s positioning and we believe such carefully considered partnerships play a critical role in building meaningful and sustainable brand leadership.”

GM Group develops industrial parks in Surat’s manufacturing ecosystem. Alaukik Group operates as a 360-degree creative agency specialising in brand strategy and celebrity endorsements.