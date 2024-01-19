GM Modular launches #Dadtested ad with Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty

With a dynamic father-daughter duo, GM Modular highlights its innovative range of home electrical products.
GM Modular, a home electrical companies in India, has recently introduced an advertising campaign titled #Dadtested. The ad features an interaction between the father-daughter duo of Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty, as they explore the remarkable transformation of their home with GM's products.
The duo showcases the GM Modular range of products like video doorbells, mood lighting, switches, and dynamic blade ceiling fans that seamlessly integrate to any home decor, adding a touch of elegance and functionality. Through this campaign, GM Modular hopes to empower individuals to transform their homes into personalised spaces that reflect their unique style and taste.
With renowned professionals such as Priyadarshan and Santosh Sivan, the commercial aims to deliver a visually compelling experience for both younger and older audiences. Additionally, product designer Saboo Cyril ensures that every component in the commercial is carefully constructed to produce a seamless blend of modern and traditional features.
The ad depicts the essence of a generation that loves both aesthetics and utility in their homes. With younger people presenting the concept of modern homes to their parents, this campaign acts as a bridge between the two generations, emphasising the need of embracing change and adapting to new trends while keeping a sense of familiarity and comfort.
The face of the brand- Suniel Shetty commented, "The commercial brilliantly captures the brand's concept, and I am looking forward to seeing how it will resonate with customers. It emphasises the importance of modern technology in our daily lives."
Athiya stated, "This campaign is the right combination of creative thinking and emotion. Working with such amazing professionals has been an incredible experience, and I'm excited to be a part of something that will appeal to people of all ages."
“Empowering homes with innovation and style, GM Modular proudly unveils the #DadTested ad campaign, where the timeless elegance of electric solutions meets the dynamic synergy of Suneil Shetty and Athiya Shetty. As we redefine excellence, we believe that just like father’s approval, our products pass the ultimate Dad Test, ensuring a seamless blend of safety, and reliability in every home," added, Jayanth Jain, founder, GM Modular.