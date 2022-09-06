GMR Sports appoints Interbrand as brand strategy partner

With the new brand strategy to create a fresh brand identity, Interbrand and GMR Sports now have the capability of creating a sports brand that is both recognizable and extendible. In the short history of Indian Franchise sports, no other franchisee has been able to achieve this with their brands, where the same ethos, symbology, and feel of the brand can be extended over not only multiple teams but varied sports as well. The ‘Yoddhas’ franchise is a result of a combination of strategic insight leading to ownable design.