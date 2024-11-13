Go Cheese’s new TVC highlights role in enhancing everyday meals

Parag Milk Foods, the parent company of Go Cheese, has launched a 20-second TVC showcasing Go Cheese's use in various dishes like pizzas, tacos, and pasta. The ad, which premiered during Bigg Boss 18 promos, highlights the versatility of Go Cheese in enhancing everyday meals.

Set in a pastel-hued kitchen, the new Go Cheese ad showcases products like four cheese and cheese blocks used in dishes like pizza and mac and cheese. With upbeat music and a voiceover, the ad emphasises Go Cheese’s role in enhancing meals.

Akshali Shah, executive director at Parag Milk Foods, explains, "With Go Cheese, we’ve brought a shift in India’s cheese culture. Indian consumers, once familiar mainly with processed cheese, now enjoy a variety of cheeses, thanks to Go Cheese. We recognize that with Indian consumers increasingly craving variety and bold flavours, cheese has evolved into the essential ingredient to consume. This ad aims to inspire everyday home cooks by showing how versatile and fun cheese can be in transforming daily meals. Our goal is to make cheese a staple in every Indian kitchen, sparking creativity and flavour in cooking."

"At BelieveTrinity, we felt that in order to do true justice to GO Cheese, India's most versatile cheese brand, we needed a TV Spot that captures its full potential. GO Cheese isn't just cheese, it’s a culinary partner that elevates everyday meals, allowing consumers to create magic in their own kitchens. Our new "food-out" campaign spotlights the endless versatility of GO Cheese, inspiring home cooks to transform simple dishes into amazing culinary experiences," said Samarth Shrivastava, founder, Believe Trinity.

The campaign will run across television and digital platforms, inviting food lovers everywhere to ‘Make it Amazing’ with Go Cheese.