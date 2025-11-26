Go Colors teams up with Prajakta Koli for new youth focused bottomwear range

Go Colors has introduced the MostlySane Collection, a new youth-focused bottomwear line created in collaboration with digital creator and actor Prajakta Koli. The launch marks the brand’s latest move to strengthen its position in contemporary women’s wear as it targets younger shoppers seeking relaxed, trend-led silhouettes.

The collection features five new styles—denim skirts, denim cargos, cargo pants, parachute pants and cargo sweatpants—designed around comfort, utility and easy styling. The range reflects the growing demand for modern casual wear driven by young, fashion-conscious consumers.

Gautam Saraogi, founder and chief executive of Go Colors, said: “This launch is a landmark in our commitment to modern fashion. Young consumers today want fashion that is expressive, effortless to wear, and fits seamlessly into their lifestyles. Prajakta brings that perspective naturally, and working with her has enabled us to build a collection that feels current, relatable and thoughtfully designed. With the MostlySane Collection, Go Colors reaffirms its mission to make stylish, versatile and modern bottomwear accessible to women everywhere.”

The collaboration showcases Koli’s association with everyday, accessible fashion, aligning with the brand’s ambition to expand its footprint among younger audiences. Industry observers note that the collection taps into the rising popularity of relaxed silhouettes and functional styles.

The MostlySane Collection is now available in Go Colors stores across the country.