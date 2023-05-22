Goafest 2023 welcomes India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star as ‘Co-Presenting’ Sponsors

Prasanth Kumar, president, Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO, South Asia, GroupM, said, "We are delighted to welcome India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star, as our co-presenting sponsors to Goafest this year. Over the years, Goafest has become synonymous with creativity, innovation, and excellence, making it the perfect destination for brands to associate with and showcase their offerings. We look forward to successful partnerships with all our sponsors as we work towards creating an unforgettable experience for everyone present.”