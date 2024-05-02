Goafest 2024 brings back 'Advertising Rocks' initiative for advertising, media, and marketing community

Winners in each category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the first runners-up will receive Rs 25,000. On ‘Advertising Rocks’, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India and Goafest 2024’s Co-chair said, “Advertising Rocks is back with another exciting edition at Goafest 2024 to celebrate the musical talents of our fraternity. As a fellow music enthusiast, I can't wait to witness the exceptional performances this year. Looking forward to this unforgettable showcase of talent.”