Goafest 2024 opens delegate registrations: Early bird rates available till May 15

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The event is scheduled to take place from May 29 to May 31 at the luxurious Westin Powai in Mumbai.
Goafest, the premier festival celebrating creativity and advertising excellence in India, announces the opening of delegate registrations for its highly anticipated event. Delegates can secure their spots at early bird rates until May 15, 2024.
Scheduled to take place from May 29 to May 31 at the luxurious Westin Powai in Mumbai, Goafest 2024 promises to be an immersive experience, showcasing the best of advertising, marketing, and creative innovation.
This year's Goafest will feature an exciting lineup of keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, providing delegates with valuable insights and inspiration to fuel their creativity and drive success in the dynamic advertising industry.
Sam Balsara, chairman of the Delegates Committee - Goafest 2024, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "Goafest is a unique platform that brings together industry leaders, creative minds, and aspiring talents to celebrate creativity, exchange ideas, and shape the future of advertising in India. We are excited to welcome delegates from across the country to join us for three days of inspiration, learning, and networking. This year with the event moving to Mumbai, we are sure there will be a substantial increase in delegates from Mumbai."
Registrations are now open, and early bird rates are available until May 15, offering delegates significant savings on their attendance fees. People can register and secure spot at Goafest 2024 by visiting the official website of Goafest.