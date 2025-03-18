Goafest returns to Goa, Amazon MX Player is the title sponsor

After hosting it in Powai, Mumbai, in 2024, Goafest returns to Goa. The 18th edition of the advertising festival will take place from May 21st to 23rd at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

Advertisment

Amazon MX Player has joined the festival as the title sponsor. The festival aims to introduce 'Goafest Village', a never-before-seen concept where attendees can expect diverse and immersive experiences that reflect the industry's multifaceted nature. The festival will also witness the prestigious ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2025, the region’s most coveted creative accolades, honouring outstanding achievements across advertising and media.

Prasanth Kumar, president of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and CEO of GroupM, South Asia, said, “This edition introduces the Goafest Village—a bold, immersive concept designed as a nexus for collaboration, networking, and the free exchange of ideas. It promises to redefine how the industry comes together to celebrate brilliance and spark meaningful dialogues about the future of our craft. With Amazon MX Player as our Title Sponsor, we anticipate an extraordinary 2025 edition that will truly elevate the festival’s legacy."

Rana Barua, President of The Advertising Club and Group CEO of Havas India, South East and North Asia, said, “With ‘Ignite_____’ as our theme, we are setting the stage for ideas that push the boundaries of creativity. The ABBY Awards Powered by One Show continue to push boundaries, setting new creative benchmarks year after year. The ABBY Awards Powered by One Show continue to raise the bar, and this year’s edition will be even more inspiring, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry.”

Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea said, “Staying true to our theme ‘Ignite _____,’ we aim to foster collaboration and elevate India’s creative and marketing ecosystem globally, with Sam Balsara, Sundar Swamy, and Shashi Sinha as the torchbearers, guiding us, inspiring us, and pushing us to make Goafest bigger and better. We look forward to an exciting Goafest 2025.”

Mohit Joshi, Co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India, said, “Technology and data are reshaping advertising, demanding agility, creativity, and purpose. At Goafest 2025, the industry’s sharpest minds will ‘ignite’ powerful conversations - challenging norms, sparking innovation, and shaping the future. We will curate discussions that don’t just inform but transform, fuelling ideas that drive real impact”

“We are excited to welcome the entire industry to Goa for three days of learning, networking, and, most importantly, celebrating creativity. We also look forward to honouring the best minds in the industry with the ABBY Awards Powered by One Show”, added Ajay Kakar, Head of corporate Branding, Adani Group.

"This year’s theme, ‘Ignite ____,’ perfectly aligns with our vision of pushing the boundaries of content and entertainment. Goafest stands as a beacon of excellence in the advertising and media landscape, and we are thrilled to be part of this dynamic celebration of ideas and talent,” said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player.