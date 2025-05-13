Goafest 2025 debuts ‘Advertising Plays’

Goafest 2025 has introduced ‘Advertising Plays’ - a sports and wellness IP to bring agency professionals together in a fun and informal setting. Debuting at Goafest 2025, Advertising Plays aims to elevate the festival experience by offering delegates a refreshing break from traditional format and play across new, energised spaces. The property is conceptualised as a people-first initiative and is being managed by Havas Play.

Advertising Plays will introduce a fresh dimension to the festival with gender-neutral sports competitions, spontaneous gameplay opportunities, and morning wellness sessions that encourage participation from delegates of all fitness levels.

The initiative features structured inter-agency competitions in table tennis and pickleball, with matches scheduled throughout the festival. These tournaments will culminate in awards that recognize both athletic achievement and team spirit, with winners earning not just trophies but year-long bragging rights.

Mohit Joshi, co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India further added, "The connections that move our industry forward aren’t always made in boardrooms or at award ceremonies. Advertising Plays offers a space for professionals to engage beyond the usual format. It’s a people first initiative which will enable our industry to build more connections and collaborate in the longer run.”

Speaking on the introduction of Advertising Plays, R. Venkatasubramanian – COO, Havas Play India said,"Goafest has long been a premier platform that unites the brightest minds in the world of advertising. In 2025, it takes a bold new leap by introducing Advertising Plays—a dynamic initiative designed to elevate the spirit of friendly competition among industry professionals. Advertising Plays is a unique sports and wellness program created to celebrate camaraderie and community across agencies nationwide. Featuring a mix of light-hearted yet competitive, gender-neutral games such as Chess, Carrom, Darts, Net Cricket and Arm Wrestling, the event aims to channel the joy of play and the thrill of challenge. Modern, high-energy sports like Pickleball and Table Tennis add a competitive edge, encouraging participants to push boundaries and embrace teamwork. Meanwhile, curated wellness activities—such as Yoga by the Beach and the Beach Walkathon—offer delegates a chance to recharge, reconnect, and realign with their inner selves. Let’s Play. Let’s Connect. Let’s Celebrate.”

To set the tone for the day, Advertising Plays will host daily wellness experiences that will be open to all delegates. Yoga by the Bay will offer a guided morning session designed to help participants reset, realign, and start the day with clarity. For those looking for a gentler start, Beach Walkathon will provide a scenic, community-led walk along the shore, a space to connect, reflect, and ease into the day’s events.

The 18th edition of South Asia’s largest creative festival, Goafest 2025 will take place from May 21st to 23rd at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa. Goafest is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club.