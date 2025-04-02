Goafest 2025 opens delegate registrations with early bird pricing

Goafest, South Asia’s advertising and creativity festival, has opened delegate registrations for its 18th edition. Super Early Bird rates are available until April 7, 2025.

Advertisment

Goafest 2025 will be held from May 21 to 23 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon. The event will bring together professionals from advertising, media, and marketing to discuss industry trends and recognise notable work.

Goafest 2025, with Amazon MX Player as the title sponsor, introduces the theme ‘Ignite ______’. The event will feature the new Goafest Village concept, aimed at fostering networking and industry discussions. The festival will include keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, providing insights for professionals in advertising, media, and marketing.

Additionally, Goafest 2025 has introduced a Super Early Bird registration slab with reduced fees for those who register by April 7, 2025. A special category has also been introduced for advertiser delegates who are members of the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), offering them a flat fee of Rs 10,000 for registrations before April 7 and Rs. 15,000 thereafter. Furthermore, students from up to 10 selected institutes will be invited with an early bird delegate fee of Rs. 10,800 till April 7, and a regular fee of Rs. 14,500 post April 8. To garner significant delegate registrations from the agency-side, agencies sending more than 50 delegates and more than 100 delegates will also be eligible for exclusive discounts.

Sam Balsara, chairman of the Delegates Committee - Goafest 2025, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “Goafest has had a fantastic journey so far. I don’t think any event of our industry or perhaps of any other industry, has grown in stature and influence, the way Goafest has. It has, today, become the most important landmark event of the year in this part of the world. Last year, we were thrilled to welcome 2,893 delegates, and our vision is to see 10,000 delegates benefit directly from this vibrant platform. With a larger venue and the unwavering support of our media partners, we have kept delegate fees in check, ensuring greater accessibility. The additional concessions that we have introduced this year will help us move closer to our long-term vision. I eagerly look forward to connecting with all our delegates in Goa, celebrating creativity, and sharing in the energy that makes Goafest truly special."

Registrations are now open, and super early bird rates are available until April 7, offering delegates significant savings on their attendance fees. To register and secure your spot at Goafest 2025, visit the Goafest official website.

Goafest 2025 is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).