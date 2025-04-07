Goafest 2025 opens entries for season 3 of 'Advertising Rocks' contest

Goafest 2025 will host the third season of Advertising Rocks, a music competition for professionals in advertising, marketing, and media. The contest is open to solo and duet performers. Shortlisted participants will go through multiple rounds, with the final round taking place live at the festival. Those shortlisted will also get free access to Goafest 2025.

Solo winners of Advertising Rocks at Goafest 2025 will receive Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 for first and second place, respectively. Duet winners will receive Rs. 1,00,000 and Rs. 50,000.

Speaking on the third edition of Advertising Rocks, Jaideep Gandhi, chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea said, “Advertising Rocks has evolved into a platform that celebrates the creative spirit of our industry beyond work! After two successful seasons, this year’s event is set to raise the bar, delivering a spectacle that blends creativity with entertainment in a way only the advertising industry can. Season 3 is surely going to be the most thrilling yet!”

Adding to this, Subhash Kamath, former CEO of BBH and curator of ‘Advertising Rocks’ stated, “This is the 3rd year of advertising rocks and we’ve seen some terrific performances in the past. We want to make it bigger this year, so we’ve introduced ‘duets’ as a category this time. I’m looking forward to seeing more and more people showcasing their musical talents and I urge every agency to encourage their youngsters to come forward and participate!”

Participants will have to submit their audition video by April 30, 2025, in order to qualify to the semi-finals where they will perform live before a jury panel at Goafest. The finalists comprising 4 finalists from each category will perform at the finals where winners will be determined through a combination of jury scores and audience voting at the festival.

Registrations for Advertising Rocks Season 3 are now open, and participants can sign up to showcase their musical prowess and performance skills.