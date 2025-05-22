Goafest ‘25: Wavemaker and ABP shine at the ABBY Awards

Wavemaker, the media agency from WPP-owned GroupM, is the Media Agency of the Year at the 2025 Abby One Show Awards.

Wavemaker beat 68 other media agencies that participated this year, with six Gold, eight Silver, and four Bronze metals. The awards, held during Goafest, saw 1398 entries in the media category. The media agency also bagged a Grand Prix for the work it did for Dream11.

Wavemaker wins Grand Prix at the ABBY Awards 2025

Mindshare, another GroupM-owned media agency, came second in the rankings, with four Gold, four Silver, and five Bronze metals.

The third spot went to yet another GroupM media agency EssenceMediacom with two Golds, two Silver, and two Bronze metals.

The first day of Goafest 2025 also saw ABP Pvt Ltd take home the Publisher of the Year Award, its third successive victory, with one Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze metals with a total of 30 points.

ABP wins Publisher of the Year at ABBY Awards 2025

Bennet & Coleman came a close second, with one Gold, one Silver, and zero Bronze, scoring 28 total points.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd came third in the ranking with two gold, one silver, and zero Bronze metals, amounting to a total of 22 points.