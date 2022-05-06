Goafest and ABBY Awards return after pandemic-induced exile; partnership with The One Show, a major highlight

During his opening remarks at the ABBY One Show Awards, Rana Barua, vice president, The Ad Club, and CEO, Havas Group India, said that The One Show had called for an equal number of men and women in the jury panel. So, this year, the gender ratio of the jury panel was 60:40. Out of the 188 judges in 22 categories, 117 were men and 71, women. Coming to the 22 jury chairs, 10 were men and 12, women.