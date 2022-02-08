Goafest to make a comeback in May 2022

The new dates for the festival have just been announced - May 5-7.
The Goafest organising committee has announced the change in dates for Goafest 2022, postponing it from April 7-9 to May 5-7, 2022. This change will also facilitate extra time for the prestigious ‘One Show’, which has collaborated with the Abbys.
Also, with the Omicron (COVID) cases on the decline, the committee truly believes that agencies and organisations will be more enthusiastic to participate in this iconic festival after a gap of two years.
On the rescheduling of dates, Goafest chairman Jaideep Gandhi said, “Ad Club joining hands with the ‘One Show’ will truly take the Abbys, India’s premier and longstanding tradition of creative excellence, to the world. However, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation, we believe the celebration of this unique, game-changing partnership would be better experienced with the 15th edition of Goafest scheduled in May 2022. After all, a celebration of creativity and innovation gets even better when the world around us is safer.”
Speaking on the tie-up, Anupriya Acharya, president, Advertising Agencies Association of India, said, “I would like to congratulate Ad Club for the tie-up with the ‘One Show’. It is one of the most reputed advertising shows globally, and further adds to the significance and the excitement around the festival that is returning after two long, eventful years. And, similarly, the 2022 edition of Goafest provides a perfect platform for the redefined Abbys. There is much for everyone to come together and share at the festival.”
Goafest is the definitive annual festival for the advertising, marketing and media industry. It attracts over 2,000 people from across India. At the heart of this unique festival is an eclectic platter of knowledge, recognition, networking and, of course, celebration that makes each day at this three-day event a remarkable experience.