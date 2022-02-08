Goafest to make a comeback in May 2022

Speaking on the tie-up, Anupriya Acharya, president, Advertising Agencies Association of India, said, “I would like to congratulate Ad Club for the tie-up with the ‘One Show’. It is one of the most reputed advertising shows globally, and further adds to the significance and the excitement around the festival that is returning after two long, eventful years. And, similarly, the 2022 edition of Goafest provides a perfect platform for the redefined Abbys. There is much for everyone to come together and share at the festival.”