Goafest reveals lineup of speakers and performers for 18th edition

Goafest 2025 has today unveiled its speaker line-up featuring the creative and marketing minds from India and across the globe for its 18th edition.

The event will witness industry stalwarts, including Rishad Tobaccowala, Youri Guerassimov (Marcel), Prasoon Joshi, Amarjit Singh Batra (Spotify), Geetika Mehta (Nivea), Vikram Mehra (Saregama), Karan Bedi (Amazon MX Player), P.G. Aditiya (Talented), Tejas Apte (HUL), Ankit Desai (Marico), Shubhranshu Singh (Tata Motors), Rajeev Jain (DS Group), Ajay Kakar (Adani Group), Arjun Choudhary (Swiggy), Sanket Prakash Tulangekar (MMT), Pragya Bijalwan (Voltas), Kanika Anand (Airtel), Aruna Daryanani (Amazon MX Player), Darshana Shah (Aditya Birla Capital), Satya Raghavan (Google), Ajit Verghese(JioStar), Bobby Pawar, Sonal Dabral, Rathi Gangappa (Starcom), Rashmi Sehgal (Zenith), Lulu Raghwan (Landor), Rajdeepak Das (Publicis), Deepak Dhar (Banijay), Yash Chopra (Amazon MX Player), Biprorshee Das (WARC), Sujeet Kulkarni (Andersen), Karthi Marshan, Nisha Singhania (Infectious), Rubeena Singh, Shekhar Narayanaswami (Times Innovative), Sandeep Bommireddy (Adonmo), Promita Saha (Karukrit)

Adding star power to Goafest 2025 will be Cricket Legend and India Team Coach, Gautam Gambhir. Joining the celebrity line-up are Bollywood icons: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Vivek Anchalia, Luke Coutinho and Ram Madhvani. Goafest 2025 will also feature a live performance by Mika Singh.

Masterclass sessions at Goafest 2025 will feature a diverse set of industry leaders, including Nick Eagleton(D&AD), Senthil Kumar (VML), Vara Prasad (ITC), Krishnendu Dutta (Ipsos), Jayesh Moorjani (Google), Jayant Rajan (Meta), Gowthaman Ragothaman, Shahad Anand (Media Kart), Amogh Dusad, Anoop Menon (Meta), Debapriya Dutt (Earthday.org) and Karuna Singh (Earthday.org). To raise the entertainment quotient, Goafest 2025 will also feature a live performance by Mika Singh.

On unveiling the broader themes, Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe and immediate past president of The Advertising Agencies Association of India said, “This year, we’ve designed the festival in a manner that delivers conversations that matter. Every session has been thoughtfully curated to offer value, be it through fresh perspectives, actionable insights, or future-facing ideas. In an industry that is adapting to the fast-evolving pace, we are excited to present yet another power-packed edition of Goafest, further strengthening the platform’s position as one that encourages learning, meaningful exchange, and forward-thinking dialogue.”

Emphasising the festival’s creative spirit, Rohit Ohri, creative mentor, Goafest 2025 further added, “Goafest has always stood for creativity that breaks boundaries. With ‘IGNITE ____’ as our theme, we’re spotlighting voices that inspire change and fuel bold thinking. This year’s line-up is designed to ignite new possibilities.”

With title sponsor Amazon MX Player, Goafest 2025 is scheduled to take place from May 21st to 23rd at the Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa. South Asia’s largest creative festival also introduces ‘Goafest Village’, a format that features multiple stages and experiences, including Advertising Plays, Advertising Rocks, and GoaFresh.